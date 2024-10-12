Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.35. 1,567,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,783. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

