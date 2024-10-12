Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,585,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.86. 5,394,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

