Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $9.35 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $8.36 on Friday, hitting $450.45. 151,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $450.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.87 and a 200 day moving average of $376.32.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

