Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $8.15 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 3,367,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
