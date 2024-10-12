Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $8.15 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 3,367,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.