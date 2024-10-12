Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $6.22 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSE:SAP traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $228.15. 553,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

