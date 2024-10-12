Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,440. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

