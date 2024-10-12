Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 71,175 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 2.04% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $62,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 355,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,496. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

