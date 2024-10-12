Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 45,339 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $90,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.73. 6,188,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

