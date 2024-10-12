Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 59 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.83.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.01. The company had a trading volume of 662,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.50%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

