Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,010 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.77. 1,386,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $189.17. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

