Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 2,447.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rise Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 243,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

