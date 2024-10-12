Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
NYSE RIO opened at $67.23 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
