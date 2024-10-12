Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.40 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$37.39 and a 52 week high of C$48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.78.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Marc Poulin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.84 per share, with a total value of C$119,526.90. In other news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,526.90. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$161,009.20. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $361,346 in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

