Richard A. Richieri Sells 2,031 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $20,411.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,704 shares in the company, valued at $378,925.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 452,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,576. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Further Reading

