RFG Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,517 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.