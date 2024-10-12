Reviewing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ipsen and Oruka Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.58 billion N/A $697.43 million N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.34

Analyst Recommendations

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ipsen and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.77%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Ipsen.

Volatility and Risk

Ipsen has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial. The company also offers Somatuline, Decapeptyl, Cabometyx, Onivyde, Tazverik, and other oncology products; Dysport and other neurosciences products; and Bylvay, NutropinAq, Increlex, and Sohonos for rare diseases. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

