ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $233,470.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $246,420.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after buying an additional 366,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $42,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

