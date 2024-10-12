Research Analysts Set Expectations for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.47 million, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.55. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 23.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $1,699,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,118,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.