Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

XOM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. The stock has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

