Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. 196,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,804. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

