Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSPG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. 50,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $86.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

