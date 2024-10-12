Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

