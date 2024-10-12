ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,324,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 888,744 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 104,278 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

