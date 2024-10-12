Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 4,957 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $55,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 138.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $117.61 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 145.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 641.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

