Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 134,687 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,687 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,726,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $138.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

