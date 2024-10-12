Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,066 shares during the quarter. Lantheus accounts for approximately 5.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.79% of Lantheus worth $136,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,150 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

