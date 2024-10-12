Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 232.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in M&T Bank by 195.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 83,814 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $185.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.