Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $49.31 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PARFree Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 2.79% of PAR Technology worth $49,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PAR Technology by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:PAR opened at $56.62 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

