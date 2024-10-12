Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $12.31 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

