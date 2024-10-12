Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.09% of TransUnion worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.07%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.