Red Mountain Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Mountain Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

