Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $241,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Red Mountain Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Nepc LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

