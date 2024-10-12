Red Mountain Financial LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Mountain Financial LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.