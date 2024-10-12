REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.04). Approximately 48,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,100.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

