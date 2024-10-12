Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has $146.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.36.

RJF stock opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

