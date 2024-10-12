Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$28.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.33 and a 12 month high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

