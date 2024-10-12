Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGT. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NGT stock opened at C$74.74 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$39.96 and a twelve month high of C$75.64. The company has a market cap of C$85.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

