Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $492.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.