RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 40,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 46,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.13 ($0.11).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.77. The firm has a market cap of £14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

