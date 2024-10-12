Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $270.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

