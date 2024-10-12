Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.05.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

