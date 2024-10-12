Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $127.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

