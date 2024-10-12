Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $212.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

