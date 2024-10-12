Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

