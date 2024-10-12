Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.
Quebecor Company Profile
