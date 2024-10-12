QUASA Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $141,277.45 and $1,051.95 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,541.21 or 1.00009643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

