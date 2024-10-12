Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.71. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$37.78 and a 52-week high of C$65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

