Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sphere Entertainment in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.68). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($9.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.43 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPHR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE SPHR opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 15.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.