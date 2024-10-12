Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PB traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 389,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,570. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 89,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

