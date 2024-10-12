ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 406.1% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $896,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance

IQQQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,766. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

